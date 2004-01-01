 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool confirm Luis Diaz to take iconic shirt number

Liverpool confirm that Luis Diaz will wear the club's iconic number seven shirt next season after James Milner's departure from the club. The Colombian international had previously worn the number 23 at Anfield

Liverpool have confirmed that Luis Diaz will no longer wear the number 23 shirt worn since he joined the club from FC Porto in January 2022.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards