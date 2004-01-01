Teams
Liverpool confirm Luis Diaz to take iconic shirt number
Liverpool confirm that Luis Diaz will wear the club's iconic number seven shirt next season after James Milner's departure from the club. The Colombian international had previously worn the number 23 at Anfield
Liverpool have confirmed that Luis Diaz will no longer wear the number 23 shirt worn since he joined the club from FC Porto in January 2022.
