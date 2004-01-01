Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Liverpool confirm shirt number for Alexis Mac Allister
Tweet
Liverpool confirm the shirt number that Alexis Mac Allister will wear following his move from Brighton. The 24-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Anfield and starring in the Premier League and at the World Cup.
Liverpool have confirmed new signing Alexis Mac Allister will wear the number 10 shirt most recently associated with Sadio Mane.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Alexis Mac Allister Official
08 Jun 13:04 - Kev0909, 316 views 14 replies
Summer work for our lads (hopefully no injuries!)
08 Jun 10:47 - Insidious, 66 views 0 replies
Van Dijk opens up about Liverpools disappointing season
07 Jun 19:40 - LFC Click, 61 views 0 replies
Mac Allister set for medical as transfer expected this week
06 Jun 16:30 - LFC Click, 173 views 0 replies
Any truth to the Mané return rumours?
02 Jun 18:00 - LFC Click, 561 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards