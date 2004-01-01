 
Liverpool confirm shirt number for Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool confirm the shirt number that Alexis Mac Allister will wear following his move from Brighton. The 24-year-old has penned a long-term contract at Anfield and starring in the Premier League and at the World Cup.

Liverpool have confirmed new signing Alexis Mac Allister will wear the number 10 shirt most recently associated with Sadio Mane.
Source : 90min

