Liverpool considering offer from Saudi Arabia for Fabinho

Liverpool have received an offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad for Fabinho, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara also the subject of interest.

Liverpool are weighing up an offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad for Fabinho, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Source : 90min

