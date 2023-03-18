Liverpool fixture list: Next six games after thrashing Man Utd

Liverpool enjoyed their best match of the season at Anfield against Manchester United, thrashing their rivals 7-0 thanks to masterclasses from the front three of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

It's been a disappointing season for the club, but if they continue to play as well as they did that night, they could well change that between now and the end of May.

Here's what's next on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League (11/03/23)

The biggest win of the season | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

To say things went well for Liverpool last time they faced Bournemouth would be an understatement, with them beating the Cherries 9-0 at Anfield in August.

Now sitting bottom of the league, the southern club can't afford to suffer such a heavy defeat again as they fight to survive.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League (15/03/23)

Real Madrid ran riot at Anfield | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool have produced some unforgettable comebacks in the Champions League over the years, and will have to do so again if they want to make it past Real Madrid.

The reigning champions won 5-2 at Anfield, meaning that Liverpool need to score three more than their opponents at the Bernabeu to even make it to extra time.

Liverpool vs Fulham - Premier League (18/03/23)

Fulham are enjoying an excellent season | Warren Little/GettyImages

Fulham surprised many when they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season, and they've continued to defy expectations since.

As a result, this is a far more important match than most would have expected it to be when the fixture list was released with both clubs looking to secure a top-six finish.

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League (01/04/23)

Man City are in better shape than Liverpool right now | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

This has often been something of a title decider in years gone by, but unfortunately for Liverpool, it won't be this time with Manchester City battling it out with Arsenal instead.

They're currently losing that battle, so will be throwing everything they've got at Jurgen Klopp's boys to try and get a win.

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League (04/04/23)

Chelsea and Liverpool have played out some crackers | Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Liverpool aren't the only big club struggling this season with things even worse over at Chelsea, with the London club in serious damage of failing to qualify for any of UEFA's three club competitions.

A loss for them in this match would surely all but end their chances of securing a top-six finish, and the visitors will relish that prospect.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League (09/04/23)

The Gunners are gunning for the title | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

In recent times, it has usually been Liverpool fighting for the title and Arsenal battling for a top-four spot, but the roles have been reversed this season.

There'd be no better way for the hosts to send a messgae that they're on their way back than by getting one over the Premier League leaders.

