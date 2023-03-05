Liverpool fixtures: Must win games for Reds in Europe battle after Wolves win

Liverpool still face an almighty challenge to qualify for the 2023/24 Champions League after a horrid first half of the season, but things are starting to look slightly better after beating Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday night - the gap to the top four is cut to six points.

The Reds went so close in both the Premier League and Europe last side alongside winning two domestic cups, but there is little to no chance of a similarly exciting end to the campaign.

Real Madrid have essentially extinguished any hope of Jurgen Klopp's side reaching the last eight of the Champions League, so reaching the top four may be as good as it gets.

Here are the biggest games left for Liverpool as they aim to fulfil that goal.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - 05/03/23

Liverpool's very next game is about as big as it gets. The Reds are down in the dumps but beating outside title hopefuls Man Utd would be a massive feather in their cap as well as a big morale booster.

United managed to forget dismal defeats to Brighton and Brentford before beating Liverpool 2-1 in August, earning Erik ten Hag his first league win as their manager.

Chelsea vs Liverpool - 04/04/23

Liverpool's trip to Chelsea had been planned for September, though it was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chelsea have spent enormously since Todd Boehly's takeover but are yet to reap any rewards under Graham Potter. The former Brighton manager may not be the coach in the Blues dugout for much longer if poor results continue.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - 09/04/23

The gulf in quality between Liverpool and Arsenal is pretty huge right now, with one scrapping for European football and the other eyeing the league title. However, while Arsenal will be favourites, they have a horrible record at Anfield.

The Reds have scored ten goals against the Gunners in their last five home league games against them. Arsenal have not won at Anfield in the league since 2012, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla netted in a 2-0 win.

Liverpool vs Tottenham - 30/04/23

Tottenham are another opponent directly competing for a Champions League spot that Liverpool want. Klopp's side also have the edge on the north Londoners, not losing to them since 2017.

One of those games was the 2019 Champions League final that Liverpool won 2-0 thanks to strikes from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi. The game earlier this season ended 2-1 as the Reds punished a sloppy Spurs.

