Liverpool fixtures: Next six games including Real Madrid after Bournemouth defeat

Liverpool love a false dawn this season. Beating Manchester United 7-0 is all well and good, but it looks odd if you then lose at Bournemouth - a team the Reds beat 9-0 at the start of the campaign.

The Reds gave another reminder of their inconsistency by following up that win over United by losing 1-0 on the south coast on Saturday as Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the second half, compounding Liverpool's dejection ahead of a pivotal few weeks for the Anfield side.

Here's the upcoming fixture list.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League

Liverpool have a mountain to climb in the second leg | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool's only remaining hope of winning a trophy this season is in the Champions League, and it's a slim hope following their 5-2 defeat in the first leg against Real Madrid.

They've produced some stunning comebacks in the competition over the years, and winning by four goals at the Bernabeu would be right up there with the best of them.

15/03/23 - Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League (20:00)

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

A modern-day rivalry | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

This match won't be quite as important as the ones the two sides have contested when battling it out for the title in recent years, but will still be crucial.

Manchester City are at a point where they can't afford to drop points as they try to chase Arsenal down, while a victory for Liverpool would do their confidence as well as their top-four chances the world of good.

01/04/23 - Man City vs Liverpool - Premier League (12:30)

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League

Potter is fighting to keep his job | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Chelsea and Liverpool are in similar boats, being two clubs that have hugely struggled this season but are starting to show some signs of progress.

Just how much progress each of them have made will become clearer when they go head to head at Stamford Bridge in a game that could have a big impact on which teams play in which European competitions next season.

04/04/23 - Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League (20:00)

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal are gunning for the title | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool and Arsenal have traded places this season with the former scrambling to qualify for the Champions League and the latter fighting for the title.

The hosts will be keen to prove that they're still up there with the Premier League's top dogs by claiming victory, but they'll have to be at their very best.

18/03/23 - Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League (16:30)

Leeds vs Liverpool - Premier League

Every game is a big one for Leeds now | George Wood/GettyImages

After four consecutive games against some of the biggest clubs in the world, the sight of Leeds will no doubt be a welcome one for Liverpool fans.

It won't be an easy match by any means though with the Yorkshire club fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League.

17/04/23 - Leeds vs Liverpool - Premier League (20:00)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Forest beat Liverpool in October | Michael Regan/GettyImages

One of Liverpool's most disappointing results of the campaign came against Nottingham Forest in October, when they lost 1-0 to last season's Championship play-off winners.

Forest have enjoyed a decent time of things since then and currently sit a respectable 14th in the league, but safety is far from secured.

22/04/23 - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League (15:00)