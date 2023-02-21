Liverpool fixtures: Next six games including Real Madrid after Newcastle win

After a disastrous first half of the season, things are starting to look up for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Last year's Premier League runners-up have won their last two matches 2-0, beating both arch-rivals Everton and high-flying Newcastle with relative ease.

Those results have reignited their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League, and they still have a chance of winning this year's tournament.

Here's what lies ahead for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Champions League

Liverpool finished second in their Champions League group and paid the price for it, being handed a tough draw in the competition's round of 16: a rematch with familiar foes Real Madrid.

The La Liga side beat them in last year's final as well as the one in 2018 and in the 2020/21 quarter-finals, so a spot of revenge is in order.

21/02/23 - Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Champions League (20:00)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have some bad memories of Crystal Palace matches too, famously throwing away a 3-0 lead and the Premier League title with it in 2014.

They failed to beat the London side earlier this season too, drawing 1-1 after Darwin Nunez was sent off on his first start for the club.

25/02/23 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League (19:45)

Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League

Liverpool have already faced Wolves three times in 2023, winning an FA Cup replay after drawing the first match 2-2 and then losing 3-0 to them in the Premier League.

That loss was one of the low points of the season for the club, and they'll be aiming to prove they've really turned a corner since then by claiming victory.

01/03/23 - Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League (20:00)

Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League

When it comes to football, things are happier in Manchester than they are in Liverpool at the moment with Erik ten Hag bringing success back to Old Trafford.

The club's revival kicked off when they beat their rivals 2-1 in the third game of the season, and they've only gotten better since, so stopping the Red Devils doing the double over them will be a tough task for Virgil van Dijk and co.

05/03/23 - Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League (16:30)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League

To say things went well for Liverpool last time they faced Bournemouth would be something of an understatement, with Klopp's side thrashing them 9-0 back in August.

The Cherries can't really afford to suffer such a defeat again as they're locked in a relegation battle that could well come down to goal difference at the end of the season.

11/03/23 - Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League (12:30)

Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League

Liverpool haven't tasted victory in Real Madrid's backyard since they won 1-0 courtesy of a header from Yossi Benayoun back in 2009, losing twice there since.

How much they need to end that losing streak this time around will depend on how they do in the first leg, but it could be their biggest game of the season yet.

15/03/23 - Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League (20:00)