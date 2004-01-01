Liverpool handed shock boost over late Martin Zubimendi transfer by Real Sociedad manager

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has admitted a late twist in the transfer saga surrounding Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi could be possible.
Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield earlier this summer and Reds boss Arne Slot has publicly admitted the Euro 2024-winning midfielder did not want to make the switch, seemingly shutting the door on a possible transfer.
Alguacil, however, appears to have offered a glimpse of hope. Zubimendi started Sunday's defeat to Rayo Vallecano on the bench, netting a consolation goal late on, after which the Sociedad boss twice brought up the idea of a late departure for the 25-year-old.
"He has rejected an offer. There is no doubt that Liverpool are great and the fact that he has said no, putting in what they put in, is a reason to be proud," Alguacil said.
"It means that things are being done well at the club and even if such powerful clubs come, Martin says no, I'm happy, but there's still time until the 30th. Now it was Liverpool, but tomorrow it could be another great team, because the players have a level.
Source : 90min