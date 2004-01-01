 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool are progressing in talks to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and are hopeful of completing a deal for less than his £60m release clause. Newcastle are no longer in the race for the Hungary midfielder.

Liverpool are progressing in talks to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards