Liverpool in talks with Jurgen Klopp's preferred sporting director candidate

Liverpool have held talks with Jorg Schmadtke to be their new sporting director. The Reds are looking for a replacement for Julian Ward, who will leave in the summer.

Liverpool have held talks with Jorg Schmadtke over their sporting director vacancy, 90min understands.
Source : 90min

