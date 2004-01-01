Liverpool increase ticket prices for first time in eight years

Liverpool have announced ticket prices will be raised at Anfield for the first time in eight years ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Reds had frozen ticket prices at Anfield for the last eight seasons, but will now rise by 2% due to 'significant rising costs across the club' - despite recently announcing club record £594.3m revenue during the 2021/22 season.

A statement on the news reads: "Ticket prices have been frozen for supporters for the past eight seasons and the freeze will continue for juniors and the local general sale, which will remain at £9 per ticket – one of the cheapest in the Premier League.

"The majority of general admission matchday tickets will rise by two per cent. This means an increase of just £1 per game for Members’ match tickets, and no more than £17 will be added onto the price of a season ticket, which covers all 19 Premier League home games.

"The rise is a result of significant rising costs across the club. In the past five years, annual operating costs for Anfield have increased by nearly 40 per cent, and utility costs have gone up by 100 per cent this season.

"LFC carefully considered all aspects of these ticketing changes and did not take the decision lightly to increase prices. The club engaged with the LFC Supporters Board and together discussed the potential impact of any price increase on fans. These open and honest discussions led to the club making the decision to limit the rise to two per cent."