Liverpool injuries & suspensions ahead of Real Madrid clash

Fear has suddenly been usurped by optimism as Liverpool head into their Champions League round of 16 first leg against holders Real Madrid.

Beaten finalists in Europe last time out, it's been a pretty bleak campaign overall for the Reds thus far, but there is hope that a recent upsurge is the start of a corner turn.

Napoli's brilliance saw them top Group A at Liverpool's expense during the 2022/23 Champions League group stage, meaning an ominous test against a familiar foe now awaits in the first knockout round.

Here's the latest Liverpool injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool suspension news vs Real Madrid

No Liverpool players are suspended for Real Madrid's visit but a booking for Trent Alexander-Arnold on Tuesday would see him miss the return leg in Spain.

The right-back picked up two yellow cards during the group stage and the accumulation of three before the conclusion of the quarter-finals warrants a one-game ban.

Liverpool injury news vs Real Madrid

Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt for the home side after he scored his first competitive goal since mid-November at St. James' Park on Saturday. The Uruguayan forward exited the Newcastle game just before the hour mark with a shoulder problem and will be assessed ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Fortunately, Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon either Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino should Nunez miss out. While Nunez's status is up in the air, the Reds will certainly be without Thiago, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Calvin Ramsay on Tuesday due to injury. Arthur Melo will also be absent.

Liverpool squad vs Real Madrid