Liverpool 'make contact' over potential Jurgen Klopp replacement

Liverpool are claimed to have made contact with former Spain manager Luis Enrique over potentially replacing Jurgen Klopp, according to a report in Spain.

After competing for the quadruple last season, Liverpool have fallen well below standard this year. Klopp's side are out of both domestic cup competitions and sit eighth in the Premier League table, while they must overturn a 5-2 deficit against Real Madrid to prevent an early exit from the Champions League.

With many arguing Liverpool need a squad rebuild this summer, there have even been calls for Klopp to walk away from Anfield and Todofichajes claim that the Reds could be preparing to move on from their current boss.

The report states that Liverpool have been in contact with Enrique, who left his previous post after the World Cup, to gauge his interest in joining at the end of the season.

While Liverpool are not expected to sack Klopp, club officials are reported to be wary of the threat of him walking away from Anfield at the end of what has been a difficult campaign, with Enrique named as their top target to take over if Klopp does leave.

Enrique, a former Champions League and La Liga winner with Barcelona, began working with Spain in the summer of 2018, and after spending most of 2019 away from football for personal reasons, led La Roja at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

His side fell to Morocco in the round of 16, two days before Enrique confirmed his departure from the position.