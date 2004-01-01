 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool predicted lineup vs LASK - Europa League

Predicting Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the first game of their Europa League campaign against LASK.

Having made such a bright start to the Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp might regard the Europa League as an inconvinence at this stage.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min