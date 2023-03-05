Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man Utd - Premier League

One of the most anticipated games of the Premier League season takes place on Sunday when Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield.

It's been a less than ideal 2022/23 campaign to date for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with the Reds well and truly out of the title race and, barring a miracle against Real Madrid, likely to be dumped out of the Champions League.

Domestic cup success is also off the agenda, so it's full steam ahead for Liverpool as they bid to force their way back into the Premier League's top four reckoning. A recent pick-up in results has aided their cause, but Sunday's encounter with in-form United will really test whether Klopp's side are up to the task at hand.

Here's how they may line up for what could be the biggest game of their season.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Man Utd (4-3-3)

Mo Salah is back in the goals for Liverpool | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Alisson Becker - Liverpool's problems this season have largely had nothing to do with Alisson's form in goal. The Brazilian can offer a heartstopping moment up every now and again, but is one of the world's best more often than not.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The same level of confidence can't be applied when talking about Alexander-Arnold's defending ability, but he's undoubtedly top class going the other way. Whether it's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho or Alejandro Garnacho who starts, the 24-year-old is in for a tricky afternoon.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, the latter of whom is injured anyway, haven't really been at the races this season. Konate looks to be developing nicely though and could be a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - Back in the team after injury and Liverpool start winning and keeping clean sheets? No surprise there.

LB: Andy Robertson - There was once a debate over who the best full-back in the world was; Robertson or Alexander-Arnold? Nowadays there's more arguing over who has made more defensive howlers.

DM: Fabinho - Speaking of form dropping off a cliff, it's been quite remarkable to see Fabinho's regression this season. Often overpowered and out of position, things won't get any easier against a United side brimming with confidence.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - If you'd have asked 1,000 Liverpool fans at the start of the season who their most consistent midfield performer would be, nobody would have uttered the name Stefan Bajcetic. Run that poll now and you'll likely get a completely different answer.

CM: Jordan Henderson - If ever there was a time for the captain of Liverpool to up his performance level for a big game, it's now.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Finally closing on double-digit Premier League goals after recent returns against Everton and Wolves, Salah comes into this game with increased confidence. He'll need it given the form of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro.

ST: Darwin Nunez - The Uruguayan's pace and physicality could be just what's needed to unsettle United's backline. Needs to add more goals to his game - look at his price tag for evidence of that - but there's plenty of positive signs.

LW: Diogo Jota - Gave his former side Wolves the runaround in midweek and although starting a second game in four days is not ideal, Klopp will be brave to leave Jota out of the team.

