Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League

Liverpool fans have been enduring a pretty torrid season in the Premier League so far and one of the reasons for that is the many injuries Jurgen Klopp has had to navigate his way through.

Some players are coming back from injury for Saturday evening's match away at Newcastle, though, and the team makes the journey after comfortably beating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

They will hope that it is a new dawn for their season, so here is the team that Klopp could call upon against Newcastle.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-3-3)

Plenty of Liverpool players raised their game against Everton | Visionhaus/GettyImages

GK: Alisson - He may have an error in him, but Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he will be crucial if Liverpool are to fight their way back into Champions League places.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Any improvement in form from the forwards in Liverpool's squad will only benefit Alexander-Arnold who will soon learn what sort of service Gakpo and Nunez thrive on.

CB: Joe Gomez - The Englishman will be looking to take advantage of this spell where he is without injury and Konate is sidelined.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - This is the big one for Liverpool. They are a much better team with Van Dijk in the back line, even if he was not at his best before the injury. Newcastle will find it much harder to get the better of him than Joel Matip.

LB: Andy Robertson - Another of Liverpool's underperforming stars, he, like Alexander-Arnold, will benefit greatly from an increased confidence and conversion rate among the front line.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - The way 18-year-old Bajcetic has become an undroppable player for Klopp is very much the shining light of Liverpool's season so far. The youngster will not be phased by the atmosphere at St. James' Park.

CM: Fabinho - If ever there is a game where Liverpool need Fabinho to be back to his best, it is this one. He will be battling with Almiron and Joelinton in midfield and he has to show some improvement.

CM: Jordan Henderson - He'll be up for this one. The former Sunderland man would love to head up to Newcastle at a time when he is receiving a lot of criticism and lead his team to an important victory.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Having scored the opener against Everton, Liverpool fans will hope that it is the launchpad for Salah to rediscover his best form, especially with a Champions League game against Real Madrid coming up.

ST: Darwin Nunez - His assist for Salah was the fourth time that has happened this season and Liverpool fans will forgive his lack of goals if he can create more for Salah. He's on his way to being an important player for Liverpool.

LW: Cody Gakpo - The Dutch forward got his first Liverpool goal in the derby win over Everton and will be all the happier for it. He won't want to draw a blank this weekend.

Watch 90min's TFP as Harry Symeou, Scott Saunders, Grizz Khan & Hunter Godson preview the weekend's Premier League action and reflect on Manchester City's 3-1 win at Arsenal that blows the title race wide open.

If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!