Liverpool predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - Champions League

Liverpool will look for some revenge when they face Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's Champions League final.

The Reds haven't been themselves ever since that loss but have steadied the ship in recent weeks with impressive victories over both Everton and Newcastle to send them into this game feeling optimistic.

Here's how Jurgen Klopp could set up for this one.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Real Madrid (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - Impressive against Newcastle, the Brazilian stopper is coming into this one with momentum on his side.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - The sight of Alexander-Arnold bending the ball behind Newcastle's defence for Darwin Nunez to score was a welcome one for Liverpool fans. More of that, please.

CB: Joe Gomez - With Ibrahima Konate still injured, Gomez looks to have won the battle to be the new secondary centre-back.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - An emphatic return from injury has reminded everyone just how impactful Van Dijk really is.

LB: Andy Robertson - The right side of Real Madrid's attack can be a little tough to predict so Robertson will have to be switched on.

DM: Fabinho - Contributing to two clean sheets in his last two games, Fabinho is flirting with a renaissance.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - The best midfielder at Liverpool this season is starting to get some recognition in his homeland of Spain and a good performance against Real might lead to an international call-up.

CM: Jordan Henderson - Henderson's leadership could be more important than anything he does on the ball, particularly with Bajcetic next to him preparing for the biggest game of his career to date.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Salah has seven goals in his last five Champions League games. That sort of form would go down a treat here.

ST: Cody Gakpo - After a little adjustment period, Gakpo appears to be working out how to play as Liverpool's central striker.

LW: Diogo Jota - Darwin Nunez's shoulder injury could keep him out of the starting lineup for this one, with Jota the most likely replacement.