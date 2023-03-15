Liverpool predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - Champions League

Liverpool head into the return leg of their last 16 tie with Real Madrid knowing they need a 2019-esque miracle to reach the Champions League quarter finals.

The Reds looked to be charging towards a first leg lead as they went 2-0 up but capitulated against the European champions to lose 5-2, leaving their participation in the competition dangling by a thread.

Here's the side manager Jurgen Klopp could pick to try to overhaul that sizeable deficit.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Real Madrid (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - Has three clean sheets in seven Champions League appearances so far this season, conceding 11 goals in the other four matches.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Is once again up against Vinicius Junior, one of the most electric attackers on the continent. Has played Real five times but yet to be on the winning side.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Missed the first leg with a hamstring injury which resulted in Joe Gomez partnering Virgil van Dijk. Has started the last three games.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - Got skinned by Dango Ouattara for Bournemouth's goal on Saturday. A similarly limp performance would be heavily punished here.

LB: Andy Robertson - Has two assists in the Champions League so far this season. The weekend was only the second time a back four of Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson have lost when starting together - the first was last season's Champions League final.

CM: Jordan Henderson - The Harvey Elliott midfield experiment hasn't really worked and Liverpool could do with much more experienced head at the Bernabeu.

CM: Fabinho - Will return to his old stomping ground, where he made one first team appearance but mainly featured for the Real Madrid Castilla side.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - Injuries and poor form elsewhere have helped Bajcetic establish himself in Liverpool's squad this season.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Still has some ghosts from past clashes with Madrid to vanquish. Has scored against Real twice before, both in losing efforts.

ST: Cody Gakpo - Dutchman Gakpo got two goals against Man Utd but had little joy against Bournemouth.

LW: Darwin Nunez - Also managed a brace against the Red Devils. Urged his side to ''Go out there like lions from the very first second" against Bournemouth though things didn't quite pan out like that. Wednesday is another game, however.

