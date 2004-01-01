Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League

Less than a month after their 3-0 defeat to Molineux, Liverpool will seek some revenge when Wolves come to Anfield on Wednesday.

That was a disastrous day for Jurgen Klopp's side, whose attempts to bounce back have been littered by some defensive mistakes, but a positive update from the Liverpool medical team could put an end to that.

Here's how Klopp could set up.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker - The stopper has kept three clean sheets in the Premier League since that defeat to Wolves.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Creativity has been returning to the right-back in recent weeks. More of that please.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - Here we are, the big news. Konate is back in training and is ready to return to the starting lineup, taking the place of Joel Matip.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - He's still looking for his best form but Van Dijk will be excited by the return of Konate.

LB: Andy Robertson - Robertson's struggles have flown under the radar this season but the Scot will be keen to silence his critics soon.

DM: Fabinho - Fabinho came off the bench last time out against Crystal Palace and had another tough cameo, but limited alternatives should see him start here.

CM: Stefan Bajcetic - Young Bajcetic's inexperience has been on show over the past few weeks but he's still been the clear stand-out among Liverpool's struggling midfield.

CM: Jordan Henderson - With Thiago injured and Naby Keita dropping a stinker against Palace, expect Henderson to start.

RW: Mohamed Salah - Salah has scored in just one of his last eight Premier League games.

ST: Cody Gakpo - Roberto Firmino struggled off the bench against Palace and won't have pushed himself above Gakpo in the pecking order.

LW: Darwin Nunez - Nunez's involvement is still touch-and-go but Klopp appears confident that the Uruguayan's shoulder injury won't hold him back.