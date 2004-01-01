 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool reveal Ryan Gravenberch's shirt number

Liverpool have confirmed Ryan Gravenberch's shirt number following his deadline day move from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have confirmed Ryan Gravenberch's shirt number following his deadline day move from Bayern Munich.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min