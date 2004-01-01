Liverpool set shock Darwin Nunez asking price as transfer 'favourites' emerge

Liverpool are willing to take a sizeable financial hit on Darwin Nunez this summer if it means being able to offload the misfiring striker, a report has claimed.
Source : 90min
|
Other games - April 2025
18:57 - jozza800, 33 views 677 replies
|
Match Thread : Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
18:29 - justme, 28 views 222 replies
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
18:15 - jozza800, 29 views 226 replies
|
What a difference a goal makes…
28-Apr-2025 - RedMagic, 7 views 14 replies
|
Welcome to LFC Arne Slot
28-Apr-2025 - miller0863, 27 views 238 replies