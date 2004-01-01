Liverpool takeover: John Henry insists Reds are not for sale

Liverpool principal owner John Henry has insisted that Fenway Sports Group are seekng 'investors' rather than looking for a full sale of the club.

News broke at the end of 2022 that Liverpool ownership group FSG were considering putting the Reds up for sale, with consortiums from both Qatar and Saudi Arabia registering an interest in a reported £3bn takeover.

However, speaking to the Boston Sports Journal , Henry has suggested that a full sale of the club is not actually on the table and that FSG are keen to add investors rather than sell up entirely.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process," he explained.

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?"

The comments from Henry do align closely with a previous statement FSG released via The Athletic that cited potential third party shareholders buying stakes in Liverpool but also affirming a continued commitment to the club both 'on and off the pitch'.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool," that statement read.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."