Liverpool to appeal red card shown to Curtis Jones in Tottenham loss

Liverpool will appeal the red card picked up by Curtis Jones in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Jones was sent off following a VAR check for a high challenge on Yves Bissouma in the first half.

