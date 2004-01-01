Liverpool & Tottenham among teams scouting Mainz's Anton Stach

Several Premier League clubs have been keeping a watchful eye over Mainz midfielder Anton Stach recently, sources have told 90min.

Mainz are currently mid-table in the Bundesliga, some way off the European spots but not in any real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

At the heart of their efforts this season has been versatile midfielder Stach, who is primarily a number six but is capable of playing as an eight or a ten.

90min understands that scouts from Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham have all watched Stach in 2023.

Liverpool's primary target in this area remains fellow Bundesliga player Jude Bellingham, while Spurs were recently dealt a huge blow after star midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered an ACL injury.

Newcastle's depth has been tested after Bruno Guimaraes picked up a three-match suspension - they are yet to win a game without the Brazilian this season - while West Ham could be need of a successor to Declan Rice, who is wanted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Stach has been capped twice by Germany but was not part of Hansi Flick's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

