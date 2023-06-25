 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Barella bid prepared; Salah's Saudi Pro League decision

Sunday's Liverpool transfer rumours, including stories on Nicolo Barella, Mohamed Salah, Gabri Veiga, Khephren Thuram and more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards