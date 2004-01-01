Liverpool transfer rumours: Mohamed Salah's threat; Jude Bellingham latest

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Mohamed Salah is prepared to leave Liverpool in the summer if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Fichajes)

However, Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has dismissed such reports as "nonsense". (Official)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is wanted by Liverpool, who would be prepared to offer Luis Diaz in exchange in an attempt to beat both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature. (Calciomercatoweb)

The Reds are keeping a close eye on the future of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as they prepare for a midfield rebuild. (Football Insider)

Scouts have been closely following Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella for some time. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter could be convinced to sell Barella this summer if they receive an offer in excess of €70m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund have a plan to keep Liverpool target Jude Bellingham on their books beyond the summer. They could offer the midfielder a new contract which includes a release clause. (talkSPORT)

Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'transfixed' by the prospect of signing Bellingham. (David Ornstein)

Mason Mount, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch are among the alternatives Liverpool could target this summer should they miss out on Bellingham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo could return to Brazil in the summer with former club Gremio and Palmeiras among those interested. (Il Corriere dello Sport)