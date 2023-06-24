 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Osimhen talks scheduled; Reds to move for Amrabat

The latest Liverpool transfer rumours, including news on talks with Victor Osimhen, a potential bid for Sofyan Amrabat, Gabri Veiga latest, Mohamed Salah confusion and more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards