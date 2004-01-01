 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Reds pursue Mbappe; Defender with £70m release clause targeted

Tuesday's roundup of Liverpool transfer rumours includes news on their hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe, the Reds' defensive shortlist and more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min