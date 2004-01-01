Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Liverpool transfer rumours: Salah successors considered; Napoli rejected £25m midfielder bid
Tweet
Tuesday's roundup of Liverpool transfer rumours includes news on their various targets to replace Mohamed Salah, the Saudi Pro League's stance on a deal, how the Reds failed to sign a Napoli midfielder and more.
90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards