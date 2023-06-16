Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Liverpool transfer rumours: Thuram 'seduced' by Reds; Van de Ven deal 'agreed'
Tweet
Friday's Liverpool transfer rumours include updates on Khephren Thuram, Micky van de Ven, Gabri Veiga, Fabio Carvalho & more.
90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Robertson leads Scotland to brink of Euro 2024 finals
18 Jun 18:40 - LFC Click, 29 views 0 replies
Liverpool to miss out on Club World Cup
18 Jun 15:30 - LFC Click, 194 views 4 replies
New England role for Trent?
18 Jun 15:20 - LFC Click, 45 views 0 replies
Khephren Thuram latest
16 Jun 17:00 - LFC Click, 210 views 0 replies
New deal for Adrian
15 Jun 19:20 - LFC Click, 137 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards