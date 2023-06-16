 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool transfer rumours: Thuram 'seduced' by Reds; Van de Ven deal 'agreed'

Friday's Liverpool transfer rumours include updates on Khephren Thuram, Micky van de Ven, Gabri Veiga, Fabio Carvalho & more.

90min rounds up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards