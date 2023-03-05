Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

One of the Premier League's fiercest rivalries is renewed on Sunday when Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield.

The two sides have enjoyed wildly contrasting fortunes over the past seven months; Liverpool are a shadow of the side who pushed Manchester City to the wire in last season's Premier League title race, while United are rejuvenated under the management of Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has already lifted the first trophy of what's shaping up to be a long and successful reign, but he'll earn even more support from the stands if he can get one over the old enemy on Merseyside.

Victory for Liverpool would boost their hopes of getting back into the top four picture, whereas three points for United would keep their fledgling title hopes alive.

Where are Liverpool vs Man Utd playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday 5 March

Sunday 5 March Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET / 09:30 PT

16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET / 09:30 PT Referee: Andy Madley

Andy Madley VAR: Timothy Wood

Liverpool vs Man Utd H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 3 wins

3 wins Man Utd: 2 win

2 win Draws: 0

Current Premier League Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LWWDW

LWWDW Man Utd: LWDWW

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV and live stream

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp's injury list is certainly shortening but he'll still be without a few key players on Sunday.

Central defender Joe Gomez is still recovering from a muscle injury and the clash with United will likely come too soon, while Naby Keita is nursing a knock.

Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara are definitely out with knee and hip injuries, joining Arthur on the sidelines.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Man Utd team news

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday he expects Luke Shaw to play despite the left-back missing Wednesday's FA Cup win over West Ham, but Jadon Sancho's participation is not so assured.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term injury casualties, leaving Casemiro, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay as Ten Hag's central midfield options.

Anthony Martial is still working his way back to fitness and is unlikely to make the matchday squad.

Man Utd predicted lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Weghorst

Liverpool vs Man Utd score prediction

Liverpool's return to some kind of form has come just at the right time. Four clean sheets in a row is a huge boost for a side that have looked so vulnerable at times this season, and it's perhaps no surprise that Virgil van Dijk's return has coincided with their upturn in fortunes.

Manchester United are firing on all cylinders, having lifted the Carabao Cup and beaten Barcelona in the Europa League within the space of three days, and they head to Anfield truly believing they can beat their arch enemy on their own patch.

That's something United haven't done since 2016, when a solitary goal from Wayne Rooney handed Louis van Gaal all three points on Merseyside. Fellow Dutchman Ten Hag may just feel he can repeat the trick, particularly as Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life up front.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd

