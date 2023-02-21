Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Champions League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Two teams playing catch-up in their domestic leagues will face off in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday when Liverpool host Real Madrid in a rematch of last season's final.

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League but have secured two massive victories over Everton and Newcastle in their last two games, building the sort of momentum you might need when facing the reigning European champions.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real travel to Anfield with four straight wins under their belt but full of frustration at their eight-point deficit in La Liga's title race, They'll be looking to take out that anger on Liverpool.

Here's all you need to know about this game.

Where are Liverpool vs Real Madrid playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday 21 February

Tuesday 21 February Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROU)

Istvan Kovacs (ROU) VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 0 wins

0 wins Real Madrid: 4 wins

4 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: DLLWW

DLLWW Real Madrid: LWWWW

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV and live stream

Liverpool team news

Darwin Nunez suffered a shoulder injury in the recent win over Newcastle and will need to be assessed before this one. The Uruguayan could miss out alongside Arthur who, although approaching a return to fitness, was removed from the Champions League squad in January.

Thiago, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay will definitely miss out through injury.

(4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Real Madrid team news

Both Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos have been left out the travelling squad for this one as both continue to battle illness.

Left-back Ferland Mendy and reserve striker Mariano Diaz are confirmed absentees but Ancelotti is not thought to be sweating over the fitness of Karim Benzema, who was rested against Osasuna at the weekend with this game in mind.

(4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Liverpool vs Real Madrid score prediction

This is a battle between two sides who are both feeling good about themselves despite a handful of major fitness issues. On paper, it feels pretty even.

To continue the trend of parity, both teams appear weakest in midfield, where Liverpool have struggled all season and Real will be forced to cope without two starters in Tchouameni and Kroos.

There are goals to be scored for both teams here, and in what could be a thoroughly entertaining affair, expect the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Real Madrid