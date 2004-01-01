Liverpool vs Wolves - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Amid all the FA Cup entertainment, Liverpool and Wolves will keep their focus on the Premier League when they square off on Wednesday.

It's the chance to get some revenge for Liverpool, who were brutally beaten 3-0 at Molineux in early February. The Reds have responded with a run of two wins and a draw in their last three league games but will have that defeat fresh in their memory.

Wolves have had a mixed run since that famous win, picking up four points from a possible nine to slowly edge their way away from relegation zone.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Liverpool vs Wolves playing?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday 1 March

Wednesday 1 March Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney VAR: Stuart Attwell

Liverpool vs Wolves H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 3 wins

3 wins Wolves: 1 win

1 win Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: LWWLD

LWWLD Wolves: LWWLD

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV and live stream

Liverpool team news

Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz have all been ruled out for this one by Jurgen Klopp, but Ibrahima Konate is available once again after overcoming his injury.

The boss also revealed that Darwin Nunez has responded well to treatment on his shoulder injury but insisted that he could not make any definitive statements about the Uruguay international's involvement just yet.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves

(4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Wolves team news

Matheus Cunha is understood to have avoided a serious ankle injury after being stretchered off against Fulham last time out, but the Brazilian forward will not return for this one.

Taking Cunha's place in the squad could be Pedro Neto after manager Julen Lopetegui confirmed the winger is 'close to helping the squad'.

Hwang Hee-chan, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho all remain out, while Boubacar Traore has suffered a minor setback in his attempts to return from injury and will stay on the sidelines a little while longer.

Wolves predicted lineup vs Liverpool

(4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Lemina, Nunes; A. Traore, Jimenez, Sarabia.

Liverpool vs Wolves score prediction

Konate's return could be massive to a Liverpool defence that has looked incredibly shaky in recent weeks, and it should be enough to help the Reds forget about their recent defeat at Molineux.

That 3-0 victory does not tell the full story about either of these sides - Wolves have only scored 15 goals across their other 23 games this year - and so there's reason to be confident that Liverpool will get back to winning ways.

Three points would be a nice reward for Klopp, but so would a performance without a single defensive error.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves