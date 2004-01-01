Liverpool's 30-player squad: Keep, sell or loan this summer

The highs of 2021/22 - two trophies and a near quaruple - have been usurped by the bleakness of 2022/23 on the red side of the Mersey.

Liverpool could yet enjoy a promising season, but very few projected them to be in their current position. A top four Premier League finish is very much achievable, but the possibility of claiming silverware is now close to nil following Real Madrid's devastating visit to Anfield this week.

Their need to rebuild - and rebuild fast - is distinct, with several members of the old guard needing to be shipped out to facilitate the arrivals of fresh blood.

Here's who Liverpool should keep, loan, and sell this summer.

KEEP

Alisson (GK) - Despite his error in Real's 5-2 Anfield massacre, the Brazilian may be right at the bottom of Liverpool's current issues.

Caoimhin Kelleher (GK) - Proved his worth last season as a reliable understudy to Alisson.

Marcelo Pitaluga (GK) - Currently out on loan at Macclesfield and could return to operate as Liverpool's third-choice keeper behind the two mentioned above.

Virgil van Dijk (DF) - Van Dijk is no longer the Van Dijk of 2018, but he remains a leader in Liverpool's backline and it's hard to envisage the Reds letting go of such an adored figure.

Ibrahima Konate (DF) - His injury woes are incredibly frustrating because he's currently the best centre-back on the club's books. Expected to be a cornerstone of the Reds for years to come.

Nat Phillips (DF) - Phillips is a throwback defender. Keep him around for another year before letting him depart on a free in 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (DF) - It's been a mixed campaign for the right-back, but his profile remains incredibly unique for a player of his position.

Andy Robertson (DF) - Another fan favourite who'll remain at the club.

Kostas Tsimikas (DF) - A fine back-up to Robertson.

Fabinho (MF) - The club may be tempted to sell given that his form has fallen off a cliff this season. However, will they be able to secure the signing of their next long-term #6 as well as a Jude Bellingham-like profile in the same summer?

Thiago (MF) - The Spaniard's not getting any younger but he possesses quality that's very hard to come by.

Stefan Bajcetic - Shown enough promise to suggest he's got a future in Liverpool's midfield - even if they splash the cash this summer.

Jordan Henderson (MF) - The skipper should not be playing a prominent role next season if the Reds get it right in the transfer market.

Harvey Elliott (MF) - Is he actually good? Hard to tell, but Elliott's worth retaining.

Curtis Jones (MF) - Signed a new long-term deal in 2022 and perhaps should've earned more minutes than he has done this term.

Diogo Jota (FW) - Current campaign's been hampered by injury, but he could have a big role to play moving forward given Roberto Firmino's contract situation.

Darwin Nunez (FW) - Struggled to fill the boots of Sadio Mane, but Liverpool invested heavily in the Uruguayan and he'll likely remain on the club's books for years to come.

Cody Gakpo (FW) - Only arrived in January and has shown signs of finding his feet after a slow start.

Luis Diaz (FW) - How much better off would Klopp's side be had Diaz been available for the entirety of the campaign?

Mohamed Salah (FW) - Salah hasn't quite looked like the superstar of yesteryear and some might be open to the possibility of cashing in on the Egyptian.

Fabio Carvalho (FW) - Could have a big future at Anfield after joining the club last summer.

LOAN

Calvin Ramsay (DF) - Could operate as Trent's back-up, but he's missed a lot of football this season and needs regular minutes at a senior level.

Rhys Williams (DF) - A couple of centre-backs are poised to join the club this summer and there's little chance of Williams currently making the grade at Anfield.

Sepp van den Berg (DF) - Similar situation to Williams above.

SELL

Joe Gomez (DF) - Simply not good enough.

Joel Matip (DF) - The Reds cannot rely on Matip anymore after an excellent 2021/22 campaign. Contract expires in 2024 so they could garner a fee for his sale.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (MF) - Has offered glimmers this season following a lengthy injury layoff, but not enough to warrant a new contract.

Naby Keita (MF) - A real shame because he could be a massive help to Liverpool's midfield. Just can't stay fit. Contract expires in the summer, so his situation is a rather tricky one.

Roberto Firmino (FW) - The Brazilian's contract is running down and there's no sign of an extension. Has only played a bit-part role this season following the additions of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.