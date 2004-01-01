Liverpool’s best Champions League away days - ranked

Liverpool's UEFA Champions League heroics at Anfield are well documented.

The club have made Anfield the premier European stadium through the incredible support of the Kop and the incredible displays of their football team.

But it's not just at Anfield where Liverpool excel, the Reds have also put in some historically great performances away from home in the Champions League too.

Here's the five best - ranked.

5. Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool - 2009

A knockout round win at the Santiago Bernabeu over the most successful club in Champions League history is a mighty fine way to kickstart this list.



Liverpool, armed with a peak Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard, snatched a crucial 1-0 win over Los Blancos in the first leg of their round of 16 clash before thoroughly beating them at Anfield 4-0.

4. Barcelona 1-2 Liverpool - 2007

Another one of Spain's big two fell to Rafael Benitez's Liverpool in 2007.



Despite going behind to a Barca team that boasted both Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, Liverpool fought back through Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise to earn a famous win.



Cue the golf celebrations.

3. Man City 1-2 Liverpool - 2018

Not quite as much of an 'away day' as the others on this list as Manchester is just down the road, but it was no less memorable for Liverpool fans.



Again the Reds would go behind early, courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus goal, but again they'd storm back through goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to knock Man City out of the Champions League.

2. Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham - 2019

A rumoured 50,000 Liverpool fans made the trip to Madrid for the 2019 final, and boy was it worth the journey.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool would end up securing their legacy as one of the greatest English teams of all time by beating Tottenham 2-0 thanks to goals from Salah and cult hero Divock Origi.

1. Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 on pens) - 2005

Of course Istanbul is number one on this list.



It's not just the greatest away day in Liverpool's history, it's the greatest day period.



3-0 down at half time against an astonishingly talented Milan team, before completing a miraculous second half comeback and then winning on penalties?



It doesn't get any better than that.

