Liverpool's chances of signing Alexander Isak revealed

Liverpool are not optimistic about their chances of signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer, although there is no "set budget" for transfers.
Source : 90min
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
15:38 - Kev0909, 29 views 223 replies
|
Other games - April 2025
15:00 - Insidious, 33 views 671 replies
|
Match Thread : Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
12:27 - Insidious, 28 views 219 replies
|
What a difference a goal makes…
28-Apr-2025 - RedMagic, 7 views 14 replies
|
Welcome to LFC Arne Slot
28-Apr-2025 - miller0863, 27 views 238 replies