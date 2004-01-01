 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool's dream end to the January transfer window

Liverpool's dream end to the January transfer window as they continue to compete on four fronts this season.

It's not been a particularly busy transfer window for the Premier League's elite clubs and that's certainly the case for Liverpool.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min