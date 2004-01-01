 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool's first six fixtures compared to Premier League rivals

Liverpool's opening Premier League fixtures compared to rivals Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton and more.

Players and coaching staff alike at Liverpool have made it clear 2022/23 was not a vintage year for the Reds.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards