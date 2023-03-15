Liverpool's next six fixtures after Real Madrid second leg

Just when you thought Liverpool were back...they weren't.

The past couple of weeks has epitomised the Reds' mightily frustrating 2022/23 campaign which will culminate in no silverware and the possibility of entering an undesirable UEFA competition. It's top four or bust for Jurgen Klopp's side in the wake of their Champions League exit.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League table following Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth, but the vulnerability of their competitors means the 2019/20 champions are favoured by many to snatch fourth spot despite their woeful inconsistency.

After now exiting the competition this season following their 1-0 defeat at the Bernabeu to compound the 5-2 first leg defeat, returning to the Champions League is the club's sole focus down the stretch. Here's who they've got coming up on their schedule.

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool will do battle with Man City upon their return from the international break | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

This has so often been a decisive clash in the title race since Klopp's Reds emerged as a juggernaut, and that will once again be the case when Liverpool visit the Etihad at the start of April.

However, Liverpool's indifference means they're not a player at the summit and they'll instead be functioning as the side that could do Arsenal a favour when they take on Man City. The Gunners currently sit five points clear of the Citizens at the top, and points for the Reds in Manchester will further aid their title charge.

01/04/23 - Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League (12:30)

Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool need to win at Chelsea | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The reverse fixture between these two sides was a sorry state of affairs. However, with Liverpool getting healthier and Chelsea perhaps finding their groove under Graham Potter, this contest at Stamford Bridge should be watchable.

Chelsea are still some way off being considered genuine top-four competitors, but they'll quickly find themselves in the race should their improved form continue after the international break.

04/04/23 - Chelsea vs Liverpool - Premier League (20:00)

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool were beaten at Arsenal earlier this season | Robin Jones/GettyImages

They may be well out of it, but Liverpool are going to have a major say in this season's title race.

Just eight days after their visit to the Etihad, Klopp's men welcome the Premier League leaders to Anfield. Mikel Arteta grabbed just his second-ever competitive win over Klopp in the reverse fixture, and the Spaniard will be looking to oversee Arsenal's first win at Liverpool since 2012.

While the Reds are far from their apex and Anfield hasn't exactly been the cauldron of yesteryear, victory for the Gunners in this encounter would be hugely significant.

09/04/23 - Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League (16:30)

Leeds vs Liverpool - Premier League

Leeds won at Anfield | Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The relegation-threatened Leeds stunned Liverpool at Anfield last October in what was one of the very few high points of Jesse Marsch's tenure.

Leeds are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table, with new boss Javi Gracia being tasked with getting the Yorkshire club out of trouble following Marsch's dismissal.

Liverpool haven't lost at Elland Road since 2000.

17/04/23 - Leeds vs Liverpool - Premier League (20:00)

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Liverpool's next four Premier League encounters are tricky, but they should get some respite here. Although, you never know with the 2022/23 Reds.

Nottingham Forest have been the poorest away team in the division this season. They've earned just one win on their travels and have scored a meagre four goals in the process.

The Reds will also be keen to avenge their defeat at the City Ground earlier in the season.

22/04/23 - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League (15:00)

West Ham vs Liverpool - Premier League

After taking on three of the Big Six in consecutive matchdays, Liverpool then face three sides fighting against the prospect of relegation.

Not many would've projected West Ham to be in their current perilous position before the start of the season, but the Hammers are in serious trouble. They're just about keeping their heads afloat in 17th, and they've shown little to suggest they're capable of breezing away from danger.

David Moyes' side also have the Europa Conference League to consider down the stretch.

26/04/23 - West Ham vs Liverpool - Premier League (19:45)