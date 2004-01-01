 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Liverpool's number 9s in the 21st century - ranked

Liverpool's best players to have worn the number 9 shirt in the 21st century ranked, including Roberto Firmino, Fernando Torres and Darwin Nunez.

It's official, Liverpool fans - Darwin Nunez is your new number 9.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards