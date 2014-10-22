Liverpool's worst defeats in Europe

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, but they've been on the receiving end of some serious defeats over the years.

Some of those losses have been part of the most famous storylines in Champions League history, while others have simply been comprehensive maulings in front of a global audience.

Here are Liverpool's five heaviest European losses.

5. Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid (22/10/14)

Liverpool were seen off comfortably | Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool were woefully outclassed against Real Madrid in October 2014, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring early on before Karim Benzema added two of his own in a hectic first half.



Carlo Ancelotti, in his first spell in charge of the club, hadn't been three goals up against Liverpool since Istanbul, but there was to be no comeback this time.

4. Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (01/05/19)

Messi made it look easy | Anadolu Agency/GettyImages

A result which is often forgotten about because of a particularly speedy corner in the second leg, Barcelona looked to be cruising when they romped to a 3-0 win in the 2018/19 semi-final opener.



Luis Suarez opened the scoring before Lionel Messi stole the show with an excellent free-kick, which did nothing but set up perhaps the greatest comeback story in the competition's history.

3. Napoli 4-1 Liverpool (07/09/22)

Liverpool were all over | Insidefoto/GettyImages

Napoli were the success story of the first half of the 2022/23 season but even then, nobody expected them to tear through Liverpool with this sort of ease.



Jurgen Klopp's side were all over the shop as they fell three goals down in the first half, from which there was no coming back.



Things were only just getting started this year, however...

2. Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid (21/02/23)

Another win for Real Madrid | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Liverpool went 2-0 up early on when Real Madrid came to town in February 2023, and then everything turned into a blur.



Vinicius Junior scored twice, as did Benzema, and Eder Militao got in on the fun as well in what ended up being Liverpool's worst defeat at Anfield in European competition.

1. Ajax 5-1 Liverpool (07/12/66)

Liverpools största förlust i Europaspel? Fortfarande Ajax 5-1 Liverpool, 1966. De Mistwedstrijd. Johan Cruijff i dimman. Bill Shanklys lag chanslöst. pic.twitter.com/ZoFfr2zcb8 — William Edström (@wyeds) February 21, 2023

Liverpool headed to Amsterdam in 1966 and were on the receiving end of an absolute pummelling from Johan Cruyff and the gang.



Fans couldn't even see a lot of the game because of some aggressively thick fog which, if you're a Liverpool fan, was actually a bit of a blessing.