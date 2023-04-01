 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Man City 4-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds crumble at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City sent a statement to Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 4-1 thumping of Liverpool in Saturday's early kick-off.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards