Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry explained: Origins, trophies hauls and H2H records

Manchester United and Liverpool are England's two most successful men's football teams and that elite status has fuelled a rivalry between the two clubs over the years.

Manchester and Liverpool are proud cities in the north west of England and separated by only 30 miles or so. That proximity and cultural differences between the two areas has led to natural local tension.

Titles have been fought out and cup finals contested by the two teams and while Liverpool vs Manchester United is not a derby in the strictest sense of the word, it's still a hugely significant match football fans mark out when fixtures are released each year.

Here's the history of the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry explained

Manchester United was founded as a club in 1878 as Newton Heath LYR Football Club and was formed of railway workers from the local area. It was in danger of going bust in 1902 but John Henry Davies provided a cash injection and the club was renamed to its current iteration.

They won their first league title in 1908, by which time they had already played a number of games against Liverpool. The Reds started out in 1892 following a dispute between Anfield owner John Houlding and directors at Everton. The Toffees previously played home games at Liverpool's iconic stadium but the new club adopted the ground as its own.

The two cities played major roles in the Industrial Revolution in Great Britain. Manchester was more populous and prominent in the north of England by the 18th century, but Liverpool would soon become an important sea port.

Liverpool's first season was in the 1893/94 Second Division. The Reds would go unbeaten all season to win the title and a chance for promotion in a one-off match against Newtong Heath, who were bottom of the First Division. Liverpool won 2-0.

It wasn't until 1903 when a side officially named Manchester United played Liverpool. That meeting came in the FA Cup and resulted in a 2-1 win for United as Jack Peddie struck twice.

The two teams would begin to grow in stature with title wins in 1900s, but Liverpool enjoyed more success than United, who had to wait from 1910/11 to 1951/52 for their next league championship.

Moving towards the modern era, both clubs have enjoyed spells of dominance at the top of the English game. Liverpool won 11 league titles and four European Cups in the 1970s and 1980s, though their league win in 1989/90 was their last until 2019/20.

United lived off FA Cups during that time period before Sir Alex Ferguson's historic reign put them back at the top of European football. After ending a 26-year wait for a top flight title in 1993, Ferguson would win another 12 championships with United, including the 1999 treble.

They continue to battle for popularity both in England and abroad, with worldwide appeal of major importance in the 21st century. United haven't won a league title since 2013 but look to be back on the up under Erik ten Hag, who won the Carabao Cup in his first season, while Liverpool have enjoyed dizzying heights in recent memory but face another rebuild under Jurgen Klopp.

Man Utd vs Liverpool H2H record

Man Utd hold the slight edge in the head-to-head stakes, though there is generally an even split for wins and losses.

Liverpool vs Man Utd women's H2H record

Manchester United only reintroduced their women's team in 2018, so games between them and Liverpool are somewhat sparse. So far, it's the Red Devils who boast the advantage on head-to-head.

Man Utd & Liverpool trophy H2H

Counting the First Division and Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield, Manchester United have won 59 domestic trophies to Liverpool's 47.

However, Liverpool's prestige in Europe, winning six European Cups and Champions Leagues, marks them out as more successful on the continent.

Man Utd domestic honours

Liverpool domestic honours

Man Utd European & international honours

Liverpool European & international honours

Top scorers in Man Utd vs Liverpool games

Mohamed Salah is the current top scorer in games between Man Utd and Liverpool. The Egyptian forward has enjoyed some productive matches against the Red Devils, scoring ten goals in all competitions.

In 2021/22, he netted a hat trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford and a brace in the 4-0 return victory over United at Anfield.

Man Utd vs Liverpool in cup finals

Man Utd and Liverpool have faced off in four previous domestic cup finals. United's win in the 1977 FA Cup final was surprising given Liverpool had just won the FA Cup and would later add a European Cup to their ever-growing collection.

The Reds avenged that defeat six years later in the League Cup final. Norman Whiteside struck in the 12th minute before Alan Kennedy equalised and Ronie Whelan scored the winner in extra time.

United secured a league and cup double in the 1996 FA Cup final with a 1-0 win in what was Ian Rush's last game for Liverpool. The most recent final duel came in 2003 in Wales as heroic Jerzy Dudek performance and goals from Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen secured a 2-0 Liverpool win.