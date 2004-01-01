Man Utd, Liverpool & Tottenham keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot contract situation

Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all asked to be kept informed of Adrien Rabiot's contract situation at Juventus, 90min understands.

Rabiot's Juve contract is due to expire in the summer, with the player already admitting during the 2022/23 season that he would be keen to test himself in the Premier League in the future.

"I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League," he said.

90min understands that, despite this, Juventus haven't given up on tying the midfielder down to a new deal before his current one expires. The club and the his representatives have been embroiled in contract negotiations recently, with manager Max Allegri notably a huge fan of Rabiot's skillset.

Sources have confirmed that Premier League clubs Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United have all asked to be kept abreast of the negotiations by the player's camp. All three clubs have been linked with Rabiot in the past, and United in particular have previously come close to signing the France midfielder - notably in the summer of 2022.

As well as Premier League interest, there is also interest from La Liga giants Barcelona. 90min reported in December that Rabiot's representatives had offered the midfielder to the Catalans.