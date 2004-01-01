Messi, Mbappe, Benzema and Haaland all make 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI

Four world class attackers were included as a ridiculously stacked 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI was announced at the FIFA Best Awards on Monday night.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland were all included for their brilliant displays in attack, with the XI only featuring three defenders.

Thibaut Courtois takes the gloves after a brilliant year with Real Madrid, with Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo and Virgil van Dijk in front.

Kevin De Bruyne, Casemiro and Luka Modric form the three-player midfield behind Messi, Mbappe, Benzema and Haaland.

Argentina won the World Cup in late 2022 but their only representative in the XI is Messi. Real Madrid's Champions League triumph, however, sees Courtois, Modric, Casemiro - who has since won Carabao Cup gold with Manchester United - and Benzema regonised.

Man City's Premier League title win helped Cancelo and De Bruyne make the XI, while Haaland's goalscoring feats with both Borussia Dortmund and City see him make the cut.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11

Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland.