Mohamed Salah reveals how he'll celebrate becoming Liverpool's all-time Premier League goalscorer

Mohamed Salah has revealed he'll celebrate becoming Liverpool's all-time record Premier League goalscorer by drinking some chamomile tea and sleeping.

Salah became the Reds' all-time leading Premier League scorer on Sunday thanks to a brace in his side's thumping 7-0 win over Man Utd - Liverpool's biggest win over their arch rivals ever.

The brace moved Salah onto 129 goals in just 205 league appearances for Liverpool and, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he revealed that it had been a record that'd been on his mind for a long time:

"It's very special, this record has been on my mind since I came here. I think after my first season I've always been chasing that record so to beat it today against Man Utd with that result is unbelievable.

"I'm going home now to celebrate with the family, have some chamomile tea and sleep."

Speaking about the game itself, Salah discussed how special it was to win such a huge game in such a manner: "It was special to win the game like that.

"At the same time though I don't want to go into the next game overconfident. We just need to stay humble and just play and try and win games."