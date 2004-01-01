Mohamed Salah's agent comments on Liverpool exit links

The agent of Mohamed Salah has responded to claims that the forward could be sold by Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have endured a hugely disappointing season so far, currently languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table.

They suffered their worst ever home loss in Europe at the hands of Real Madrid last week, succumbing to a 5-2 defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

With qualification to next season's Champions League looking unlikely, reports from across Europe have claimed that Salah could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, one of his representatives, Ramy Abbas, took to Twitter to comment on such speculation.

"Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds," Abbas insisted.

Salah signed a bumper new contract with Liverpool last summer after it long seemed as if he would run his deal down and leave for free.

Since signing that extension, Salah has scored 19 goals and assisted a further nine in 35 games for Liverpool, though has largely failed to live up to his standards of last season when he played his way into Ballon d'Or contention.

On Monday, it was announced that he finished 14th in voting for FIFA's The Best Men's Player award for 2022, receiving just two points and ranking last in the list of final nominees.

