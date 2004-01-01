Mohamed Salah's agent responds to Liverpool exit rumours

The agent of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has laughed off the latest reports that the winger is looking to leave Anfield this summer.

With Liverpool set for a transitional summer, there have been plenty of rumours suggesting Salah could be offloaded. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both been touted as potential suitors.

The latest report, from French outlet Foot Mercato, claimed Salah is 'increasingly considering' a move away from Liverpool during the summer, with a move to an unnamed Spanish club said to be his preferred move.

The story was posted to Twitter and found its way to Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, who had no interest in humouring the speculation.

“Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us," the agent wrote.

Salah's Liverpool contract still has two years left to run and he is not expected to leave Anfield this summer, with the Reds focused on rebuilding in midfield rather than in attack.

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham remains their primary target but Liverpool are also seriously interested in both Chelsea's Mason Mount and Wolves' Matheus Nunes.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo are all expected to leave the club this summer when their contracts expire, freeing up the room to sign at least one big name in midfield.

