Mohamed Salah's surprising picks for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022

Mohamed Salah's votes for The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2022 have been revealed.

Lionel Messi was the big winner in the men's awards, taking home the top prize for the first time since 2019.

Emi Martinez won the goalkeeper award after helping Argentina win the World Cup, while his manager Lionel Scaloni won the coach's award.

FIFA's awards are decided on by a mixture of votes from fans, media, players and coaches.

Salah, as Egypt's captain, was able to cast three votes for each men's award, and it turns out he had some surprising selections.

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

He was the only player to cast a first-place vote worth five points to Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior. His second-place vote worth three points went to Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, while his third-place vote worth one point went to PSG's Achraf Hakimi.

Salah did not vote for any of the players who finished in the top seven - Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric, Erling Haaland, former teammate Sadio Mane and Julian Alvarez.

He voted for Liverpool colleague Alisson in first place for the goalkeeper award, with Thibaut Courtois in second and Ederson in third.

Salah's votes for the coach award saw him select Carlo Ancelotti in first, Pep Guardiola in second and Walid Regragui in third.