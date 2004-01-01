 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Most prolific scoring double acts in a single Premier League season

A list of the most prolific assister-goalscorer Premier League combinations in a single season, including the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as well as Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards